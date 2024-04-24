BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Erik ten Hag will have to accept huge pay cut if he stays on as Man Utd manager beyond end of 2023-24 season

Erik ten Hag will reportedly have to take a massive hit in wages if he stays on as Manchester United boss beyond the end of the current campaign.

  • Ten Hag might stay on as United manager
  • Failure to finish in the top four will force him to take a financial hit
  • INEOS do have a shortlist to replace him
