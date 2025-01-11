Dani Olmo Barcelona 2024Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Revealed: Barcelona were warned NOT to sign Dani Olmo by club financial advisors before registration debacle

BarcelonaD. OlmoTransfersLaLiga

It has been revealed amid Dani Olmo's registration crisis that Barcelona were warned against signing the Spaniard in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • A new report lays bare warning given to Barca
  • Olmo cannot be registered for second half of season
  • Barcelona proceeded despite being cautioned
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱