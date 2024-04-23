Shocking report reveals Rasmus Hojlund complaint to Erik ten Hag about Bruno Fernandes after fallout with Man Utd captain's compatriot Diogo Dalot
Rasmus Hojlund reportedly fired a complaint to Erik ten Hag about Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes after a fallout with Diogo Dalot.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hojlund believed that Fernandes was not passing to him
- Also fell out with Dalot after Copenhagen loss
- The striker reached out to Ten Hag for a solution