Renato Veiga Chelsea
Soham Mukherjee

Renato Veiga set to join Juventus on loan - but he'll be back at Chelsea in the summer

R. VeigaJuventusTransfersSerie AChelseaPremier League

Renato Veiga is reportedly set to join Juventus on a loan deal until the summer and will return to Chelsea before the FIFA Club World Cup.

  • Veiga set for a fresh adventure with Juventus
  • Serie A side set to pay €5m to the Blues
  • Marseille and Dortmund were also in the race
