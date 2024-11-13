Tijjani Reijnders of AC MilanAFP
Parshva Shah

'He will be remembered for what he wins with AC Milan' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Tijjani Reijnders to lead Rossoneri to silverware

Serie AT. ReijndersZ. IbrahimovicAC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is adamant that Tijjani Reijnders must win silverware at AC Milan to achieve greatness.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reijnders signed for Milan in 2023
  • Dutch international enjoying fine season
  • Ibrahimovic demands midfielder to win trophies
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱