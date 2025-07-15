'Relegation written all over it' - Brentford told Jordan Henderson is a 'downgrade' on Christian Norgaard as fans react to 'finished' ex-Liverpool captain's return to the Premier League Brentford J. Henderson Transfers Ajax Premier League C. Norgaard Liverpool

Fans have slammed Brentford for signing Jordan Henderson while warning that the veteran English midfielder is a massive "downgrade" on Christian Norgaard. On Tuesday, the Bees confirmed the free transfer for the Premier League and Champions League-winning former Liverpool captain, who has returned to his homeland following stints at Al-Ettifaq and Ajax.