Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crysencio SummervilleGetty

Translated by

Rejecting Barcelona's "blackmail" and a "priceless" piece of advice sealed the deal.. New behind-the-scenes details behind Al-Hilal shifting their compass towards Crysencio Summerville!

C. Summerville
Al Hilal
Raphinha
M. Greenwood
Saudi Pro League

Revealing New Secrets Behind the Club's "Record-Breaking" Deal

Al-Hilal have pulled off a stunning coup in the summer market, landing Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham in a deal worth around 80 million euros.

None of it happened by chance. Talks with Barcelona had collapsed, and the Saudi side swooped in the final moments to snatch the 24-year-old from under Roma's noses.

  • Laporta pushes Al-Hilal to withdraw from Raphinha deal

    Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy has lifted the lid on why Al-Hilal walked away from signing Brazilian star Raphinha, the Barcelona forward, and instead poured a massive budget into Dutch winger Summerville. The club had set aside a huge sum to get the deal done.

    Al-Bukairy explained in a tweet on his account on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter) that the story began when Al-Hilal tabled an official offer worth 80 million euros to Barcelona. They wanted a settlement that included the transfer of Portugal's Joao Cancelo, on loan at the Catalan side, with a 20 million euro discount off the total value. The Spanish response, though, came out of nowhere and burned the bridges of trust between the two parties.

    According to Al-Bukairy on his official account, Barcelona president Laporta's excessive demands over the 80 million euro offer to land the Brazilian sparked a tense atmosphere. Things worsened after the Barcelona president pushed to raise the deal to 100 million euros.

    Al-Hilal's management saw that demand as a form of financial "blackmail" that did not match the technical value on offer. That prompted "the decision-makers at the club" to close the Raphinha file immediately and hunt down a world-class alternative of the same quality at top speed.

    • Advertisement
  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    A Sporting Tip Shifts the Zaeem's Compass Towards London

    Al-Bakiri continued to reveal the details of the deal, confirming that the name of the outstanding Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, the star of English club West Ham United, emerged just as Al-Hilal were hunting for alternatives with their Barcelona talks stalled.

    He added: "Summerville was not the primary target at the beginning, as the funds were ready to be injected into other deals such as Raphinha or even the Englishman Mason Greenwood, who later moved to Turkish club Fenerbahce. However, the speed of decision-making at Al-Hilal was the decisive factor in shifting the destination towards London, benefiting from precise sporting intelligence regarding the movements of competitors in the Old Continent."

    The Saudi media figure revealed that a trusted source had given Al-Hilal "sporting advice", warning that Italian club Roma had edged very close to wrapping up the Summerville deal for just 50 million euros. He added: "Here, the Al-Hilal management moved forcefully to cut off the path for the Italian capital's club, as the Leader presented a (lavish) offer that could not be refused worth 80 million euros, an increase of 30 million euros over the Italian offer."

    He continued: "This huge financial leap made West Ham agree immediately, and the final procedures and initial signatures took no more than one hour to secure the signing of the 'luxurious Dutch winger'."

  • Somerville's World Cup Brilliance Boosts His Stock

    Al-Hilal's willingness to pay such a large sum did not come from nowhere. It followed close monitoring of Summerville's recent performances with the Netherlands national team.

    The 24-year-old has proven his worth as one of Europe's most prominent rising talents. His eye-catching displays at the 2026 World Cup made him the Netherlands' surprise of the tournament, and he contributed to five goals in just six matches.

    That strong first appearance on the international stage shot him to the top of every major club's wishlist. In the end, Al-Hilal's financial power settled the race in their favour.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Crysencio Summerville Goal OnlyGoal AR

    A promising career for the future of Al-Hilal's new player

    The Dutchman's numbers before his move to the Zaeem tell the story of a player on a steep upward curve. The 2023-2024 season with Leeds United was the standout: 21 goals, 10 assists and the Player of the Season award in the English Championship.

    That attacking output, coupled with his ability to operate on both the right and left wing, made him exactly the signing Simone Inzaghi wanted to sharpen his attacking options for the new season. The coach was keen to inject fresh blood into the side through young players with the hunger to win titles at home and on the continent.