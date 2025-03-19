Reece James salary: How much does Chelsea star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

How much does Chelsea captain Reece James earn per week playing at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea captain Reece James has had a career plagued by injuries, but he has has established himself as an integral part of the squad regardless of his physical misfortune.

He made his first-team debut in 2018 and, since the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta, has been handed the captain's armband to lead his team the way.

He is also one of the top earners at the club, thanks to his resilience and seniority among his team-mates.

Article continues below

Exactly how much does the Chelsea captain earn, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross