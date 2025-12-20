'Way too soft' - Reece James hits back at Newcastle penalty claims after late tangle with Harvey Banes in pulsating Chelsea clash

Chelsea were much improved in the second-half and James revealed what boss Enzo Maresca said to them at half-time to turn the game around. James said: "I think it was clearly a game of two halves. In the first half they got the better of us in nearly every department. In the second half we came out and we had to review and change a few things, we started the second half quick and the game turned quickly. The messages (from the manager) were similar but more demanding, more effort. There were too many second balls they won in the first half that we had to tighten up on and we did that."

And on his stunning goal, which got the west Londoners back in the games, James added: "To execute one when we needed to pull something out of the bag was a great feeling. It’s a difficult place to come and many teams come here and the atmosphere gets better of them. We didn’t get the win, but it’s important when you can’t win to not lose. The momentum, one goal changed the game, the whole atmosphere quietened down. We knew that if we got one the second one was for sure there. So the task was to get one and see where it took us."