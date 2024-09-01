Reece James Jadon Sancho GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Reece James posts amazing throwback photo as Chelsea captain welcomes Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge following deadline-day move from Man Utd

J. SanchoR. JamesTransfersChelseaPremier LeagueManchester United

Reece James welcomed new recruit Jadon Sancho to Chelsea with an amazing throwback photo.

  • Sancho joined Chelsea on deadline day
  • James welcomed "brother" Sancho
  • Will make his debut after the international break
