'Pretty cool record' - How USMNT star matched Zinedine Zidane & Ronaldinho in World Cup win over Bosnia & Herzegovina

The United States secured their place in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the night took a dramatic turn for Balogun. The Monaco forward scored his third goal of the tournament, moving into second place for the most goals by a US player in a single World Cup.

His night unravelled in the 64th minute when he was shown a red card, ruling him out of next week's last-16 meeting with Belgium in Seattle. Despite being reduced to ten men, Mauricio Pochettino's side sealed the win through Malik Tillman's superb direct free-kick, making him the second American player after Eric Wynalda (1994) to score directly from a free-kick at a World Cup.