Getty
'I really want to go back!' - Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo 'constantly talking' about Barcelona return
Back to Barcelona: Messi's grand plan
Plenty of tears were shed when severing career-long ties with Barca. There has been talk over the last four years of a return being made in a playing capacity, but Messi has now committed to a new contract in South Florida that will keep him in MLS through the 2028 campaign.
While turning out again for the Blaugrana has become unrealistic, Messi still intends to return to a spiritual home - having recently been given a secret tour of Barcelona’s iconic revamped stadium.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner told SPORT during that surprising visit to familiar surroundings: “I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of
moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic.”
- Getty Images
Emotional farewell: Messi denied a proper goodbye
Messi added on finding himself back at Camp Nou, having made so many special memories there down the years: “It's going to be strange going back to the new stadium and seeing it because the last time I saw it was a long time ago, and it's going to be exciting to relive and remember everything that was, even though the stadium is different. I'm grateful for the constant affection and have nothing but thanks.”
The iconic 38-year-old got emotional again when casting his mind back to the day that saw him leave Barcelona in a professional capacity, with that decision being made against everyone’s wishes. He said: “I was left with a strange feeling after leaving, because of how everything happened, because I ended up playing my last years without fans, because of the pandemic. After spending my whole life there, I didn't leave the way I imagined, the way I dreamed.
“I imagined, as I said, playing my whole career in Europe, in Barcelona,
and then, yes, coming here like I did, because that was my plan, what I wanted. And well, the farewell was a bit strange too, because of the situation, because of everything. But well, I think the fans' affection will always be there, because of what I said, because of everything we've been through.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Happy memories: Messi relives his time at Barcelona
Having become a global icon during his time at Camp Nou, with the brave decision being taken to leave Argentina and head for Europe in his early teens, Messi added when asked to pick one standout moment from his record-shattering spell with Barca: “I'll take everything I experienced during that time, how much I grew as a person and as a player. That's it, I'll take all of that. When I see images and memories, I get flashes of what happened, of that season, of what we experienced, and I'll take it all.
“Being part of this club, having arrived as a child and having grown up and spent my whole life in Barcelona. I'm grateful to God for taking me to that place when I was a boy, and also for the birth of my children in the city, and for the entire club and the city in general because I left as a child, grew up, and spent my whole life there. There are so many things, not only at the club but in the city, that I have to cherish.”
- Getty
Messi's Barcelona record: Appearances, goals and trophies
Messi took in 778 appearances for Barcelona, on the back of making his debut in 2004, and scored 672 goals. He won 35 trophies - including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns - and cemented his standing as an all-time great.
He is now chasing down more success in the United States, having moved to America after two seasons in France, and is still hoping to grace the turf at Camp Nou again - in a friendly or exhibition match - before the day comes to hang up his boots for the final time.
Advertisement