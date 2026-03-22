'Really painful' - Tottenham react to damaging Nottingham Forest defeat as Igor Tudor misses post-match interview

Although head coach Tudor was present on the touchline for the crushing defeat, he notably skipped his post-match media duties. Stepping in to face the press, assistant coach Saltor clarified the manager's absence. "Personal matters, family matters and I am stepping in as it is not right time for him to speak," he confirmed. Reflecting on the bleak outcome, Saltor lamented the way small margins are currently punishing his side. He stated: "Every mistake right now is going against us, every detail is going against us and it affects the players as well. You can see how much they are fighting. We are in a difficult situation, everyone knows. In the first half we were the better team and need to be consistent with that."