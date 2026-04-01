'Really hurt' Gennaro Gattuso vents after Italy miss out on THIRD straight World Cup as statement issued on manager's future

The unthinkable has happened once more for the four-time world champions. Italy’s long road to redemption ended in a nightmare on Tuesday night as they lost a tense penalty shootout to Bosnia and Herzegovina. After playing the majority of the contest with 10 men following a red card for Alessandro Bastoni, the Azzurri were eventually beaten 4-1 in the shootout, with misses from Francesco Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante sealing their fate.

The playoff final defeat means Italy will miss the 2026 World Cup in North America, adding to the scars of 2018 and 2022. It marks the first time a former World Cup winner has failed to qualify for three tournaments in a row. For Gattuso, who took over from Luciano Spalletti last June, the result was a bitter pill to swallow given the effort shown by his squad under trying circumstances.