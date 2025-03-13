FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRIDAFP
Chris Burton

‘Really happy on TV’ – Wayne Rooney future hint after coaching flops as wife Coleen explains why return to management for Man Utd legend will not be imminent

W. RooneyChampionshipBirminghamPlymouth

Wayne Rooney appears ready to delay an immediate return to coaching, with wife Coleen saying the Manchester United legend is “really happy on TV”.

  • Reputation in management has been tarnished
  • Still a big draw on punditry duty
  • About to star in Disney documentary series
