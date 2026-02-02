'Going through a really difficult time' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior provides update on Estevao Willian as wonderkid is granted extended compassionate leave

Chelsea’s preparations for their crucial Carabao Cup showdown with Arsenal have been overshadowed by the continued absence of Estevao. The teenage winger missed the weekend’s victory over West Ham after being granted permission to return home to Brazil.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with the Gunners, Rosenior adopted a sombre and protective tone regarding his young star. The Blues boss made it unequivocally clear that football is secondary to the player’s well-being at this moment. When asked if Estevao would be available for selection, Rosenior refused to offer false hope or place demands on the youngster.

"I don't know yet," Rosenior admitted. "With Este, he's a young kid who's come and been magnificent. He's going through a really difficult time for personal reasons and he's on compassionate leave."

The manager’s stance highlights a duty of care towards a player who is still adapting to life on a new continent while navigating personal hardships. Rosenior insisted that the club will support Estevao for as long as necessary, regardless of the magnitude of the upcoming fixtures.

"I won't put any pressure on him," he added. "It has to be right for him and he has to feel he's in the right place to perform for this team."