Real Madrid want Jurgen Klopp & Erling Haaland to be their 'saviours' as Florentino Perez makes plans for summer 2026
Perez wants more 'Galacticos' on & off the pitch
According to Sky Sports Deutschland, Florentino Perez is "looking for saviours and has big dreams". The Real Madrid president has grown accustomed to getting what he wants down the years, with his ‘Galacticos’ approach to recruitment becoming the stuff of legend.
He is ready to move for two high-profile figures that would make Los Blancos even more formidable on and off the field. It may take only a matter of months for groundwork to be put in place there.
Klopp talks: Real discussing former Liverpool boss
Sky report that, with Alvaro Arbeloa being placed in interim charge of first-team affairs in the Spanish capital, ex-Liverpool manager Klopp "is currently being discussed internally" at the Bernabeu. The enigmatic German stepped away from the dugout in the summer of 2024.
He is now Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull and has stated on a regular basis that he has no immediate plans to return to management. Klopp told Servus TV On after learning of Alonso’s sacking and being asked if his phone had been ringing: "It actually has - though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it.
"To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while. And now - I don’t know if that’s where your question was going - but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.
"I was surprised, that’s true - genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis."
Who else could take charge at the Bernabeu?
Former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca and Real legend Zinedine Zidane have also been heavily linked with a vacant post in Madrid - although the latter is said to have a strained relationship with Perez following two previous Champions League-winning stints as Blancos boss and is supposedly being lined to take charge of France following the 2026 World Cup.
While Klopp is not currently in a position to pick up the reins in Madrid, it is claimed that Real "hold a strong attraction for the 58-year-old" and that he would "seriously consider the offer" if Los Blancos made a move and vowed to meet his demands in a long-term project.
Sell Vini Jr & sign Haaland: Real Madrid's €500m plan
Alongside efforts to lure Klopp back into management, Perez is also said to be "dreaming" of prising Norway international Haaland away from Premier League giants City. An approach there could be made "as early as this summer".
Real are said to remain in regular contact with the 25-year-old’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta. The Blancos were in the running to secure Haaland’s signature when he left Borussia Dortmund in 2022, but he opted to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge at that stage by heading to England.
Haaland is said to be "a huge fan of Spain and sees Real Madrid as his ultimate career goal". He wants to be a ‘Galactico’ at some point and will leave the door open to a future transfer. Any deal will not, however, be cheap.
City have their record-breaking No.9 tied to a stunning contract through to the summer of 2034. Sky report on how a package worth "over €500 million (£434m/$581m)" would need to be pieced together for Haaland.
Selling Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior would help to raise funds, with the South American still attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, but it remains to be seen how "feasible" Real’s plans are when it comes to landing Klopp and Haaland.
