A 'bargain'?! - Real Madrid believe they can sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for a knock-down fee amid managerial uncertainty at Anfield Trent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaTransfersPremier League

Real Madrid reportedly believe they can sign Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for a 'bargain fee' amid the uncertainty over life after Jurgen Klopp.