Vinicius Jr GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Well deserved!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior receives special 'keep flying' message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after scooping The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Vinicius JuniorNeymarReal MadridBrazilLaLigaAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior received a special "keep flying" message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius named FIFA best player of the year
  • Led Real Madrid to La Liga & Champions League double
  • Neymar hailed his compatriot in heartfelt message
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱