Real Madrid star to miss La Liga showdown over dental visit in new injury blow as Alvaro Arbeloa's side look to close gap on Barcelona

Madrid have been hit by an unexpected setback ahead of their crucial La Liga meeting with Getafe, as French midfielder Camavinga has been officially ruled out of the contest. In a week where every point matters for Arbeloa's side in their pursuit of league leaders Barcelona, losing one of their most versatile assets is a bitter pill to swallow. The absence was confirmed on Monday morning, forcing a late change to the tactical plans prepared at Valdebebas.

The reasoning behind the former Rennes man’s exclusion is certainly an unconventional one in the world of elite sports. Journalist Manu Sainz of Spanish newspaper AS reported the unusual development. On Monday night, Arbeloa will not be able to count on the Frenchman due to a sudden dental problem. The midfielder had to visit the dentist urgently last Saturday, making him a major doubt to receive Jose Bordalas' team.