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Still no Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid announce squad for Elche clash
Injury crisis hits Madrid
The treatment room at Valdebebas is reaching full capacity at the worst possible time for Los Blancos. The club’s official squad list for the visit of Elche confirmed the worst fears of the Madridistas: Mbappe, Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao remain unavailable. Indeed, the spine of the team has been ripped out in recent weeks, leaving Arbeloa with a jigsaw puzzle to solve in both defence and attack.
The defensive situation is particularly dire. Beyond the long-term absences of David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, the squad is also missing Alvaro Carreras and Dani Ceballos. Raul Asencio was the latest to drop out after reporting muscle discomfort, leaving the backline looking incredibly thin as the club enters the business end of the campaign.
La Fabrica starlets handed senior chance
With many of the senior players watching from the stands, the spotlight has shifted to the next generation. Arbeloa has turned to the academy to fill the void, calling up several talented youngsters from Castilla. Daniel Yanez, Diego Aguado, Thiago Pitarch, Cesar Palacios, Manuel Angel, and Sergio Mestre have all been added to the ranks to fill the gaps caused by the injury crisis.
Indeed, a report from Marca suggests that Angel could be given a chance to start against Elche. The 21-year-old recently made his Champions League debut in Los Blancos' emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie.
Rotation ahead of Man City clash?
The timing of the Elche game is particularly sensitive given the looming shadow of the Champions League. Madrid are set to face City in a high-stakes second-leg tie on Tuesday, a match that will define the club's European ambitions for the season. This continental commitment means Arbeloa must balance the need for domestic points with the necessity of keeping his remaining fit senior players fresh for the trip to Manchester.
As a result, significant rotation is expected in the starting XI tonight. Brahim Diaz, Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga are all leading candidates to start against Elche, as Arbeloa looks to manage workloads effectively. The Spanish manager is walking a tightrope, knowing that any further injuries to his core group could prove catastrophic for the club's hopes of silverware both in Spain and on the European stage.
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Cannot afford dropped points in La Liga title fight
Despite the selection headaches and the upcoming European distractions, the primary focus for Los Blancos tonight remains squarely on La Liga. Every point is precious as they look to reel in Barcelona, and a slip-up at home against Elche would be a major blow to their domestic aspirations. The squad may be depleted, but the expectation at the Bernabeu remains as high as ever, with the fans demanding a dominant performance regardless of who wears the shirt.
Los Blancos currently sit second in the standings with 63 points from 27 matches, four points behind leaders Barca. With La Liga heading into its final weeks, every win will be crucial for Arbeloa's men if they are to wrestle the title from their Clasico rivals.
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