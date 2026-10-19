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'Panenka perfection!' – Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler shine as Real Madrid brush Sevilla aside
Madrid maintain perfect home record with four-goal display
Real Madrid continued their flawless start at the Santiago Bernabeu this season by securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla on matchday nine of La Liga. Los Blancos have now won all six home matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four.
Arda Guler opened the scoring around the 30-minute mark with a magnificent left-footed strike from the edge of the box following a swift counterattack.
Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead before half-time, turning sharply past the Sevilla defence after receiving a clever backheel pass from Jude Bellingham.
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Mbappe executes Panenka as Diomande seals victory
In the second half, Mbappe earned a penalty before converting it with a nonchalant Panenka chip to extend Madrid's cushion. Although Manu Bueno pulled one back for the visitors in the 80th minute, Yan Diomande responded instantly with a brilliant solo run and powerful finish.
The match also featured the long-awaited return of Eder Militao, who received a standing ovation after appearing for the first time since April.
Speaking after the final whistle, Jose Mourinho expressed complete satisfaction with his squad's tactical execution.
Mourinho hails complete dominance from first minute to last
Addressing the media in his post-match press conference, Mourinho highlighted his team's territorial control and quality in front of goal. "It was a good game globally for Real Madrid with many players at a high individual level," Mourinho stated.
"We controlled it from the first to the last minute and scored quality goals."
"We had a high percentage of possession, which is something that doesn’t always give you a real picture of the game," he added. "Today it justified the dominance we had against a good team. It was a beautiful victory."
- Anadolu Agency
Los Blancos focus on European duties before El Clasico
With six home wins from six, Real Madrid remain firmly locked in the La Liga title race.
Mourinho refused to discuss upcoming domestic fixtures, insisting his sole focus shifts toward their midweek Champions League match against RB Leipzig.
The Spanish giants aim to carry their offensive rhythm into European competition before turning their attention back to domestic duties.
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