Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1084758934.jpgSOPA Images
Alvino Hanafi

'Panenka perfection!' – Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler shine as Real Madrid brush Sevilla aside

Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
A. Guler
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Sevilla
LaLiga

Real Madrid extended their flawless home record with a 4-1 victory over Sevilla, inspired by sensational goals from Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, and Yan Diomande. Manager Jose Mourinho praised his side's complete dominance at the Santiago Bernabeu across all 90 minutes.

  • Madrid maintain perfect home record with four-goal display

    Real Madrid continued their flawless start at the Santiago Bernabeu this season by securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla on matchday nine of La Liga. Los Blancos have now won all six home matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four.

    Arda Guler opened the scoring around the 30-minute mark with a magnificent left-footed strike from the edge of the box following a swift counterattack.

    Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead before half-time, turning sharply past the Sevilla defence after receiving a clever backheel pass from Jude Bellingham.

  • Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Mbappe executes Panenka as Diomande seals victory

    In the second half, Mbappe earned a penalty before converting it with a nonchalant Panenka chip to extend Madrid's cushion. Although Manu Bueno pulled one back for the visitors in the 80th minute, Yan Diomande responded instantly with a brilliant solo run and powerful finish.

    The match also featured the long-awaited return of Eder Militao, who received a standing ovation after appearing for the first time since April.

    Speaking after the final whistle, Jose Mourinho expressed complete satisfaction with his squad's tactical execution.

  • Mourinho hails complete dominance from first minute to last

    Addressing the media in his post-match press conference, Mourinho highlighted his team's territorial control and quality in front of goal. "It was a good game globally for Real Madrid with many players at a high individual level," Mourinho stated.

    "We controlled it from the first to the last minute and scored quality goals."

    "We had a high percentage of possession, which is something that doesn’t always give you a real picture of the game," he added. "Today it justified the dominance we had against a good team. It was a beautiful victory."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • imago-sport-1084746094.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Los Blancos focus on European duties before El Clasico

    With six home wins from six, Real Madrid remain firmly locked in the La Liga title race.

    Mourinho refused to discuss upcoming domestic fixtures, insisting his sole focus shifts toward their midweek Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

    The Spanish giants aim to carry their offensive rhythm into European competition before turning their attention back to domestic duties.

Next matches
RMA

RMA

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

RBL

RBL

SEV

SEV

LaLiga

26 Oct 2026

OSA

OSA