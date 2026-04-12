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Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Real Madrid’s tormentor is closing in on Mbappé

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
V. Muriqi
Spain

Fede Valerius Moriki’s first-half brace for Mallorca in their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 31 has intensified the race for the La Liga top-scorer crown.

Muriqi opened the scoring in the 36th minute and doubled the lead four minutes later.

Jean Vergili added the third in the 65th minute, lifting Mallorca to 34 points and 15th place.

Moriki had also netted the winner in Mallorca’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the previous round.

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  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The race is wide open, though Mbappé holds a slim advantage.

    Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé currently leads La Liga’s scoring charts with 23 goals, with seven matches still to play.

    As newspaper AS observes, the Golden Boot race is likely to go down to the wire, with Mbappé holding a slim margin but still vulnerable to any slip-up over the final seven rounds.

    He holds a slim two-goal cushion over Fede Moriki, who has 21.

    Osasuna’s Ante Budimir occupies third with 16 goals, just one clear of Lamine Yamal in fourth.

    Ferran Torres occupies fifth place with 14 goals, having just scored a brace against Espanyol.

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