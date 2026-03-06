Goal.com
Live
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'Forca Rodrygo!' - Real Madrid stars use Celta Vigo clash to unveil shirts supporting team-mate after cruel ACL injury blow

Real Madrid’s stars showcased a united front ahead of their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, sending a heartfelt message to their stricken team-mate Rodrygo Goes. Before kick-off at Balaídos, the squad emerged wearing whiteshirts emblazoned with "Força Rodrygo," a tribute following his devastating knee injury. This gesture follows the club’s medical department confirming a "rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament" that will see him miss the World Cup.

  • A devastating end to Rodrygo's season

    The medical update also confirmed a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg, a devastating diagnosis that ends the 25-year-old Brazilian's campaign for both club and country during this critical stage of the season.

    • Advertisement
  • Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    A season-ending blow for the Brazilian

    The injury occurred just 11 minutes after Rodrygo entered as a substitute against Getafe on March 2. The severity means he will miss the remainder of the domestic season, the Champions League knockout stages, and the upcoming World Cup. Recovery for a combined ACL and meniscus tear typically requires between seven and nine months of rehabilitation, representing a major setback for the forward at a crucial point in his career.

  • Rodrygo opens up on 'cruel' injury

    Taking to social media, the player shared his heartbreak: "One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately." Despite the pain, he remained resilient, adding: "I'm out of the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. And all I can do is be strong as always; this is nothing new."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Selection crisis for Los Blancos

    The injury leaves manager Alvaro Arbeloa facing a massive tactical dilemma. With Rodrygo sidelined and Kylian Mbappe also currently unavailable, the depth of the Madrid front line is being tested like never before. The absence of such a key attacking outlet will require other squad members to step up immediately as the season enters its most critical phase, while the Brazil national team must also find a replacement for one of their primary weapons.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Europa League
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
0