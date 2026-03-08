Real Madrid remove Rodri from transfer shortlist on eve of Man City tie - but interest remains in Adam Wharton

The player's camp has remained tight-lipped regarding any potential exit from the Etihad Stadium. Antonio Hernandez, Rodri’s father, recently addressed the speculation during a public appearance. Speaking at the National Sports Awards, he stated: "He is very comfortable where he is. You will understand the natural reserve in these circumstances. I don't know anything and I'm saying it truthfully. I don't know anything, history has to be written. He is crazy about going to the World Cup."

His father's comments reflect the professional focus maintained by the City midfielder, who has recently worked his way back into a rhythm following injury layoffs. Having missed a significant portion of the campaign, including a previous visit to the Bernabeu during the league phase of the Champions League, Rodri has now featured in 11 consecutive Premier League matches. His return to full fitness is a major boost for Guardiola but seems to have coincided with Madrid looking at younger options like Wharton.