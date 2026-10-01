Real Madrid release official statement as UEFA reopen the Negreira case investigation following complaint regarding Barcelona payments

UEFA have officially reopened their investigation into the Negreira case after receiving a substantial complaint from Real Madrid. The capital club published an official statement today confirming that European football's governing body have received extensive documentation regarding the €8.4 million paid by Barcelona to José María Enríquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018.

Madrid stated: "UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees. The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system."