Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio sees Spanish court reject appeal in child sex abuse video scandal - with five-year prison sentence now possible

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio has seen an appeal to end an investigation into his role in a child sex abuse video scandal rejected by a Spanish court.

  • Asencio alleged to have distributed child sex video
  • Investigation into scandal set to proceed
  • Could face five-year jail sentence if found guilty
