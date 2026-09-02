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Real Madrid act swiftly! Raul Asencio faces club punishment after being caught driving over the legal alcohol limit
Disciplinary proceedings at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid have officially opened an extraordinary disciplinary file against Asencio following his recent legal troubles involving a drink-driving incident. The defender was stopped at a breathalyser checkpoint at 6:30 AM on August 16 in the south of Gran Canaria while driving under the influence of alcohol, a situation that has forced the club's leadership to respond with urgency.
According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid have already opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, signaling that his conduct will not be overlooked by the hierarchy at Valdebebas.
The incident came to light this Wednesday, prompting the club to act swiftly to protect its public image and uphold internal standards. The player tested positive in both the initial and secondary breath tests, with reports suggesting his reading was significantly higher than the allowed threshold. He was subsequently summoned to a fast-track trial, where he was handed a fine of €14,400 at a rate of €120 per day for four months, along with an eight-month suspension of his driving license.
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Heavy fines and potential suspensions loom
The range of punishments Asencio could face is outlined in the collective agreement between La Liga and the AFE (Association of Spanish Footballers). Under these guidelines, the defender's actions could be classified as either a serious or very serious offence, with both carrying substantial penalties.
If the club deems the incident to be a serious offence, Asencio could be suspended from his salary for a period between two and ten days. Should Real Madrid classify the incident as a very serious breach of contract, the punishment escalates significantly to reflect the gravity of the situation. In this scenario, the suspension could last anywhere from eleven to thirty days, while fines could reach up to 25% of the first €100,000 of his monthly salary.
A decline in status for the academy graduate
Asencio was once regarded as the face of the Real Madrid academy when he made the breakthrough in the first team, but his trajectory has stalled significantly in recent months. The defender has gone through a major decline on the pitch and is not even the fourth-best pick in central defence right now.
This latest scandal only serves to further isolate a player who is already on the club's bad books after refusing to leave during the summer transfer window, a decision that reportedly blocked the club from pursuing new signings.
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Asencio’s off-field troubles deepen
The timing of this incident is particularly damaging for the Spaniard, as it reinforces the perception of a lack of professionalism during a critical period of his career. Beyond the drink-driving charge, the player is also dealing with other legal complications that have hovered over his future for some time.
Reports have highlighted that he is still facing two years in prison regarding a separate case involving a breach of privacy and the alleged distribution of a private video involving a minor. This accumulation of off-field issues has left his standing at the club in a state of total uncertainty.
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