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Yosua Arya

Real Madrid plot €150m Vitinha move with Jose Mourinho's agent working on delivering PSG star following Florentino Perez promise

Transfers
Real Madrid
Vitinha
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing a major move for PSG midfielder Vitinha ahead of the club’s presidential election. The Portuguese star has emerged as the leading candidate for a marquee signing, with Jorge Mendes' influence viewed as a potentially decisive factor in any negotiations with the French champions.

  • Vitinha emerges as Perez's marquee election target

    The race for the Real Madrid presidency is approaching its conclusion, with Perez reportedly ready to unveil a high-profile signing ahead of Sunday's election. According to Cadena SER, Vitinha has become the leading candidate to headline that promise.

    The Portuguese international has established himself as one of PSG's most important players and remains under contract for another three years. Despite the difficulty of any deal, Vitinha is increasingly being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Perez looks to make a statement before the vote.

    Any transfer would require a significant financial commitment. Reports suggest Perez is prepared to invest up to €150 million in a marquee arrival, making Vitinha one of the most expensive targets ever considered by the club.

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    Transfer as election game-changer

    On Thursday evening, Perez claimed in an interview that he will soon announce a €150m bid for a star player, ruling out the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise. According to Spanish journalist Pacojo Delgado, Vitinha is the man on the president's mind and his arrival would effectively settle the presidential race before voting even begins. Healso highlighted the potential influence of agent Jorge Mendes in facilitating negotiations.

    "If Florentino wants to settle the elections, the announcement of Vitinha would be the final blow. A knockout without even reaching Sunday," Delgado said. "Do you really think Jorge Mendes will not make his best player available to Jose Mourinho if it is possible?"

  • Mourinho links add another layer to Madrid's plans

    The reported pursuit of Vitinha forms part of a wider project tied to Mourinho's expected arrival at Real Madrid. The Portuguese midfielder is viewed as a player capable of becoming the focal point of a revamped midfield under his compatriot.

    Reports also claim Madrid have already moved to strengthen other areas of the squad. Ibrahima Konate is reportedly set to join on a free transfer, while Denzel Dumfries is expected to arrive after the club triggered his €20 million release clause. A Vitinha deal would depend heavily on Madrid's ability to negotiate with PSG, where the midfielder remains a key figure. Mendes' longstanding relationship with both Mourinho and Los Blancos is seen as an important factor in any potential breakthrough.

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    Attention turns to election outcome and transfer negotiations

    With the presidential election approaching, attention will focus on whether Perez can deliver the major signing he has reportedly promised supporters. Vitinha remains under contract at PSG and would require a complex and costly agreement. Should Madrid push ahead, negotiations involving PSG, Vitinha and Mendes are likely to determine whether the Portuguese midfielder becomes the centrepiece of the club's next sporting project.