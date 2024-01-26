'He will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team' - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms Victor Osimhen will leave this summer

'He will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team' - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms Victor Osimhen will leave this summerRichard MillsGettyVictor OsimhenSSC NapoliReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie ATransfersNapoli's president has confirmed Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer for either "Real Madrid, PSG, or some Premier League team."Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOsimhen to leave Napoli this summerPresident backs him to join Madrid or PSG Premier League team could sign him too