Revealed: How Real Madrid plan to convince Kylian Mbappe to accept wage cut ahead of potential summer switch from PSG

Real Madrid are confident that Kylian Mbappe will agree to a major pay cut and join the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has reportedly chosen to move to Spain
Will need to take a pay cut on PSG salary
Real have plan to compensate France international