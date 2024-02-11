Real Madrid provide Jude Bellingham update after injury against Girona - with expected return date revealed

Real Madrid provide Jude Bellingham update after injury against Girona - with expected return date revealedHarry SherlockGetty ImagesReal MadridJude BellinghamReal Madrid vs GironaGironaLaLigaReal Madrid have provided an update on Jude Bellingham's injury and have confirmed he has sprained his ankle, with a three-week lay-off expected.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland international injured against GironaScored a brace in Real's 4-0 winExpected timescale for return revealed