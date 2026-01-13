Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid players branded 'spoiled brats' as MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts angrily to sacking of 'top coach' Xabi Alonso
Alonso exits under a cloud
The footballing world is still reeling from the sudden exit of Alonso. The 44-year-old saw his dream job cut short following a disappointing defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, a result that prompted club president Florentino Perez to pull the trigger halfway through the season. While pundits and fans debate the fairness of the decision, one of the most dominant athletes in combat sports history has firmly nailed his colours to the mast.
Khabib, the former UFC lightweight champion and a well-documented Real Madrid supporter, took to Instagram to vent his frustration at the news. Known for his discipline, respect, and loyalty in the octagon, the Russian fighter was incensed by what he perceives as a betrayal of a top-class coach by a group of underperforming players. In a series of stories posted to his millions of followers, 'The Eagle' launched a scathing attack on the culture within the Madrid dressing room, suggesting that player power has spiralled out of control at the expense of managerial stability.
UFC legend slams 'spoiled' squad for betrayal
Nurmagomedov’s primary grievance lies with the attitude of the Real Madrid players, whom he explicitly blamed for Alonso's failure to succeed. The fighter, who retired with a perfect 29-0 record, knows a thing or two about the dedication required to stay at the top, and he clearly feels that the current crop of Galacticos lacks the humility to follow instructions.
"Whether in the gym or on the pitch, it doesn't matter if it's boxers or footballers, you are responsible as a coach," Khabib wrote. "But if your team gives off such an aura that some players don't respond to your demands, then you are clearly on the wrong path.
"I think Alonso is one of the top three coaches right now. If this team isn’t working well with him, you need to change the players, not the coach. I’m simply certain that no coach can manage a squad like Real Madrid’s. You have to get rid of the unpredictable players. There’s nothing like loyalty."
Alonso rated as world's best by fighting icon
Despite the difficult spell in Madrid, Khabib remains convinced of Alonso’s pedigree. The manager arrived in the Spanish capital with a reputation as the brightest young mind in football a year on from his miraculous unbeaten Bundesliga title run with Bayer Leverkusen. For Khabib, that quality does not disappear overnight, and he argued that Alonso remains in the elite bracket of global coaches, turning the blame entirely on the players.
Another Instagram Story post read: "A year ago, they were begging him. Now they’ve fired him. Because of these spoiled brats. Xabi, you’re the best."
His fury at the Madrid stars comes amid a wave of criticism aimed at the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior following Alonso's exit. Tensions between the coach and the Brazilian winger had been building all season, with Alonso dropping Vinicius to the bench on occasion. Furthermore, Mbappe's decision to discourage his team-mates from giving Barca a guard of honour despite Alonso's instructions after the Super Cup were seen as the final straw for the manager.
Loyalty in football questioned amidst sacking
The emotional core of Khabib’s message focused on the fickle nature of the sport. He highlighted the stark contrast between the desperate courtship of Alonso a year ago and the ruthless manner in which he was discarded this week. The Russian icon, who places a high value on loyalty within his own team, expressed disgust at how quickly the narrative shifted.
Alonso was once the most coveted manager in world football following his exploits in Germany. Real Madrid won the race to land him, viewing him as the chosen one to define an era. To abandon that project after a single Super Cup defeat speaks to the unique, pressure-cooker environment at the Bernabeu, where patience is non-existent and memory is short.
