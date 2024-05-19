Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Arda Guler can't stop scoring! Turkish teenager bags brace but rusty Eder Militao struggles as Blancos blow three-goal lead in thrilling draw

The Spanish champions enjoyed a magnificent first half but completely fell apart as Alexander Sorloth blasted in four goals for the hosts

Alexander Sorloth had Real Madrid stunned as the striker scored four times to seal a 4-4 draw for Villarreal on Sunday. La Liga champions Madrid looked like they were strolling to victory as they sat 4-1 up at half-time, with Arda Guler, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz all looking awesome for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Even with the likes of Jude Belingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Toni Kroos on the bench, Madrid still had enough firepower to potentially sink the Yellow Submarine at home. Sorloth, however, refused to let his team go down without a fight, as he was a constant pain in Los Blancos' side, opening his account for the day when a fantastic cross from Yerson Mosquera found him and he sent a powerful header into the net to make it 2-1. He then struck again early in the second half, followed by a third goal after 52 minutes to make it 4-3. Four minutes later, a quality counter-attack from Villarreal ended with him blasting beyond Andriy Lunin again. The Norwegian forward now looks set to end the campaign with La Liga's top scorer prize.

It was a bizarre capitulation from Madrid, but the game settled down afterwards. While there were plenty of worrying signs in that second-half burst - Dani Ceballos' collapse and Eder Militao's terrible defending - there were plenty of positives to take for the Spanish champions. Guler's stock just keeps on rising as he maintained his awesome form with two goals, and he has now scored in three consecutive matches with six goals from his last seven appearances, bringing an excellent finish to a season that started with injury heartache for the winger. Joselu and Vazquez - who also got two assists - also found the net while Brahim Diaz set up two goals in a bright display.

