Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: That's what Jude Bellingham does! England star scores and Kylian Mbappe nets penalty in ill-tempered clash as Xabi Alonso's side overcome 10 men to cut gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona

Jude Bellingham scored the opener and Kylian Mbappe added a second from the spot as Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win over 10-man Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos weren't always spellbinding, but they turned in a composed performance to pick up another league win and put pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table.

Madrid struggled for control for most of the first half, and were forced into a back-and-forth contest with few clear cut chances for either side. Bellingham opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rising to meet Rodrygo's free kick with a fine header past a sprawling goalkeeper. 

Los Blancos could have made it two early in the second half when Kylian Mbappe was offered half a yard - but he whipped his shot just around the post. Sevilla, for their part, threatened, yet were denied on a few occasions by the immense Thibaut Courtois. Their charge for an equaliser was ended, though, when Marcao picked up a needless second yellow for a silly challenge. 

Mbappe made it two in the 86th minute from the spot after Madrid were given a clear-cut penalty - completing what turned out to be a routine evening of work for Los Blancos. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (7/10):

    Called on to make a few handy saves when needed.

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    Very uncertain at right back. The ball over the top hurt him and he couldn't deal with the movement of Sevilla's wide men, either. 

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    The better of the two center backs. Clean on the ball, won his headers. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    A bit mixed. Done for pace on a few occasions, but effective on the ball. 

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Motored up and down the left. Kept his side relatively quiet. 

  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Did really well at the base of midfield, putting out fires and cutting passing lanes - even if the defending around him was suspect. 

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    A truly excellent first half, doing it all and grabbing a goal. A bit quieter in the second. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Asked to do more defensive work in a deeper-lying role, which he wasn't really up for. He has struggled of late. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Rodrygo (8/10):

    Excellent on the night. Assisted one, almost scored a sublime second. In fine form. 

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    A bit of a frustrating one for most. Miscued on a couple of occasions and dragged a clear shot wide. Buried a penalty late on.

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Ran at his man relentlessly, looked dangerous. Completed more dribbles than anyone else, and created a couple of chances. Harshly subbed. 

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Snapped into challenges but gave Madrid much more control. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    David Jimenez (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Xabi Alonso (6/10):

    Another slightly underwhelming showing from his team, but they had plenty of control throughout. Will take the three points - even if the performance didn't set the world alight. 

