Real Madrid player ratings vs. Real Betis: Attacking nightmare for Los Blancos! Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe anonymous in away loss to give Barcelona the upper hand in title race

The Real Madrid attack was nowhere to be found, with Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe both enduring their worst showings of the season, as Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Real Betis in a forgettable result. Carlo Ancelotti's side had little about them going forward, and were thoroughly outplayed to give Barcelona the chanace to go three points clear atop La Liga when they play Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Los Blancos were in control early - and excellent value for the opener. It was a well worked thing, Mbappe finding Ferland Mendy on the left, who squared to Brahim Diaz for an easy tap-in from five yards out. But they conceded a sloppy goal to let Betis into it, USMNT international Johnny Cardoso rising from a corner to nod past Thibaut Courtois - who let the header slip through his hands. He redeemed himself soon after with an instinctive save on the brink of half time.

Madrid were far less assured after the break. Antonio Rudiger foolishly gave a penalty away - which Isco converted to give the home side the lead. Betis might have had another penalty shortly after, but the referee waved off protestations. Los Blancos had little going forward otherwise. Vinicius and Mbappe were invisible in the second half - the latter removed after 75 minutes.

And by the end of it all, there was no late magic to be found. Betis were comfortable in their lead, defending the box effectively and frustrating Madrid by keeping the ball when they won it back. There will be other games for Los Blancos - who are still narrow title favourites. But they could have really done with at least a point here.

