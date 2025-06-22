Real Madrid player ratings vs Pachuca: Jude Bellingham & Arda Guler give ten-man Blancos lift off at Club World Cup as Trent Alexander-Arnold shows his class

Xabi Alonso's side overcame an early red card to dispatch the Liga MX side, and all-but seal a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16

Real Madrid rebounded from their slow start to the Club World Cup, brushing aside Liga MX side Pachuca, 3-1. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler bagged the goals in a fine showing for Madrid's midfield, and the La Liga giants overcame an early red card to win comfortably.

Madrid were slow to start. Raul Asencio put them in a deep hole early when he dragged down Salomon Rondon as the Venezuelan went through on goal - rightfully earning himself a sending off in the process. They might have conceded soon after, too, when Kenedy squirmed down the left but found only side netting with his shot.

Los Blancos' quality shone through, though, and they scored a wonderfully crafted opener. Gonzalo Garcia flicked onto Fran Garcia, who fed Bellingham centrally for a devastating left-footed finish. They added a second soon after, Arda Guler slotting into the bottom corner after a well-crafted move that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold show his class down the right.

Article continues below

The second half saw a significant drop in intensity for both sides. Xabi Alonso rotated heavily, and it was a substitute who set up the third that killed off the game. Brahim Diaz floated a ball over the defence, which was met by an extended Federico Valverde leg. Pachuca, to their credit, never stopped trying to play, and bagged a deserved consolation after 80 minutes - but seldom looked like offering anything beyond that.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Bank of America Stadium...