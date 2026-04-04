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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe frustrated while Blancos defence falls asleep in dismal defeat ahead of blockbuster Bayern Munich clash

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Mallorca vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid weren't clinical enough at one end and were exposed at the other as they fell to a shock, 2-1 defeat against Mallorca on Saturday that lands a massive blow to their La Liga title hopes. Kylian Mbappe had chances aplenty, but the Mallorca defence held firm. Madrid's backline, by contrast, did not, which proved to be the difference on the day - and might be decisive in the title race, too.

Madrid were the aggressors for the most part, but had little to show for it. Mbappe was a constant outlet down the left and, with Vinicius Jr left on the bench, played main man for most of the half, forcing a handful of tidy saves in the opening exchanges. 

But Mallorca were opportunistic, and made good on their one real good chance of the first half. Eduardo Camavinga failed to track his man into the box, and a tidy exchange on the wing, followed by a perfectly-placed cross, gave a wide-open Manu Morlanes time to control and finish shortly before half-time. 

Madrid applied pressure, and were good value for the equaliser late on when Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a corner and Eder Militao rose to level the scores. Los Blancos subsequently pushed for a winner, but were punished when veteran striker Vedat Muriqi smashed home in stoppage time, leaving them four points adrift of leaders Barcelona ahead of the Blaugrana's clash with Atletico Madrid later in the day.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Son Moix...

  • Trent Alexander Arnold Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (5/10):

    Couldn't do anything about either goal, in truth. A spectator otherwise. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    A better defensive shift, but his attacking quality was surprisingly lacking. Looked to have rescued things with a lovely corner to set up the equaliser.

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    A bit wayward in his passing, but kept things tidy defensively. 

    Dean Huijsen (5/10):

    Picked up a silly yellow, which is why he didn't last more than an hour. 

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    Could have been tighter on Mallorca's second. A pretty reliable showing, otherwise. 

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  • Arda Guler Real MadridGetty

    Midfield

    Manuel Angel (6/10):

    Completed all but three of his passes and put in a shift. A useful hour before the big guns were thrown on. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Won his tackles and offered a bit of midfield control. He's become a favourite of Arbeloa's. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Failed to mark his runner on the Mallorca opener - a significant blemish on an otherwise impressive performance.  

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Created more chances than anyone else in his 72 minutes on the pitch. Having him and Mbappe on the same wing is a massive defensive risk, though. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Brahim Diaz (5/10):

    His biggest impact was drawing his man over to the right to ensure that Mbappe had a little more space on the left. 

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    Scampered down the wing, took on defenders and peppered the goal. Will be baffled that he didn't score two or three. 

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    A bit of a workmanlike shift in the middle. Not his usual type of quality, but valuable nevertheless.

    Vinicius Jr (5/10):

    Barely touched the ball in an ineffective 30 minutes. 

    Eder Militao (6/10):

    Took his goal wonderfully to equalise. 

    Thiago Pitarch (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (4/10):

    Is this the day the title race ended? Arbeloa saved some legs ahead of a big Champions League clash, and was rather made to pay. Madrid weren't clinical enough, and were duly punished. A rough one for the Spaniard. 

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