Real Madrid player ratings vs Leganes: Gonzalo Garcia, remember the name! Academy product buries stoppage-time winner to save Los Blancos' Copa del Rey blushes

Carlo Ancelotti's side had to rely on a moment of magic from the youngster after another middling performance in the Spanish cup

Gonzalo Garcia was Real Madrid's unlikely hero as the 20-year-old buried a 93rd-minute winner to save his side after a sluggish performance against Leganes in the Copa del Rey. The 20-year-old rose to score from close range, sealing a 3-2 win and sparing Los Blancos what would have been a draining extra-time period ahead of a busy slate of fixtures.

After an unsteady start in which Andriy Lunin was called into action early, Madrid settled down. Luka Modric found the opener 18 minutes in, poking past the goalkeeper after a well-crafted counter-attack - his second goal of the season. Endrick added another in a rare start, turning home after ghosting in unmarked at the far post.

Leganes pulled one back shortly before the break, with Juan Cruz slotting a penalty into the bottom corner after a Madrid handball in the box. The hosts completed the comeback on the hour mark, as Cruz's deflected shot trickled into the back of the net.

Vinicius offered his usual buzz on the left wing, all creativity and movement. But he didn't provide a crucial cutting edge in the final third. In the end it was a goal made in the academy that sealed it. Brahim Diaz cut onto his left before floating a near-post cross - which Garcia met with a well-timed header for a last-ditch winner.

This was not pretty by any means; it seemed for some time that Los Blancos would need extra time or even face the embarrassment of elimination. Instead, they were saved by a kid. Their cup dream lives on.

