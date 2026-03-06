Goal.com
Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Federico Valverde to the rescue! Uruguayan bails out below-par Los Blancos after Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive disaster

Federico Valverde's lucky late winner papered over an otherwise disappointing performance from Real Madrid as they snuck past Celta Vigo with a 2-1 win. Los Blancos took the lead inside the first half, but conceded an equaliser shortly after. They seemed destined to settle for a point, but Valverde's winner - a heavily deflected strike in second-half stoppage time - gave them a vital win on the road.

Madrid were in control early on and created chances aplenty. Vinicius Jr, deployed here in a more central position, came close twice, firing wide and then hitting the post. Aurelien Tchouameni provided the breakthrough, though, curling into the far corner from the top of the box off a well-worked set piece routine. 

But Celta responded. Veteran striker Borja Iglesias provided the equaliser, tucking home from close range after a fine piece of work from Williot Swedberg to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold in the dust. 

Madrid struggled to find a second. They had the majority of possession in the second half but yielded few clear chances. Valverde lashed wide. Vinicius threatened. Los Blancos thought they had a penalty with 20 minutes remaining, but VAR ruled that youngster Cesar Palacios had fouled a Celta defender in the build-up. Celta then came close to winning it as veteran Iago Asapas, introduced late on, cut inside Raul Asencio and seemed destined to score - only to see his effort ping off the post. 

Eventually, though, Madrid got their winner. In the 95th minute, Valverde's heavily-deflected shot sailed into the top corner to secure what was a mightily undeserved win. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de Balaidos...

  • Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Didn't have much to do. Made three pretty routine saves and couldn't do anything about the goal.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (4/10):

    A baffling bit of defending effectively handed Celta the equaliser. Not particularly effective on the ball either. Can't really get going in a Madrid shirt. 

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    Didn't track Iglesias on Celta's goal. Made a couple of silly tackles. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Had little defending to worry about, but wasn't particularly effective in moving the ball forward. 

    Ferland Mendy (6/10):

    Did well covering for Vinicius as he stayed high. Made a vital late intervention and was good to see him play after a long spell out. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-CELTAAFP

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Took his goal very well. Came close again soon after. A really commanding midfield performance. 

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    Never stopped running, and was on the ball loads. Will technically go down as the scorer of the winner - even if his shot took a massive deflection. 

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    Didn't look out of place, yet didn't offer much either. An extra body out there rather than a true impact player. 

  • Arda Guler Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Unfortunate to hit the post inside the first few minutes. Always lively, beat his man time and time again. Never delivered a killer moment, though.

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Perhaps a little misused as a false nine. Didn't see enough of the ball, especially in the first half. Removed after a mixed 65 minutes. 

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    A solid shift on the right. Always got on the ball, moved it well and created a chance here and there. 

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Cesar Palacios (5/10):

    Lively, but had a moment to forget when he fouled in the run-up to what should have been a Madrid penalty. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    Brought on a bit too late. 

    Manuel Angel (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (6/10):

    Went for probably his strongest side, given Madrid's long injury list. His team were poor but he got away with a win, somehow.

