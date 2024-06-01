Real Madrid player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos are inevitable! Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr the Champions League final heroes after underwhelming Wembley display

Carlo Ancelotti's side came up with moments that mattered once again at Wembley to secure their 15th European Cup

Dani Carvajal set Real Madrid on their way to Champions League glory, and Vinicius Jr sealed it, the duo grabbing a goal each as Los Blancos won yet another European Cup despite turning in a mostly tepid performance in their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Dortmund had the first big chance of the game, as Karim Adeyemi rounded Thibaut Courtois - who was making his first Champions League start of the season - but could not force his shot in from a tight angle. The German side could have scored again shortly after, but Niclas Fullkrug poked an effort against the post.

Madrid, for their part, created little in the first half, and ended the opening 45 minutes without a shot on target. in the end, though, they only needed one chance as Carvajal drifted to the near post and met Toni Kroos' corner in stride, nodding past Gregor Kobel to give Los Blancos a 1-0 lead with 20 minutes to play.

The game opened up soon after, and Madrid always looked like getting a second. Vinicius provided it, taking Jude Bellingham's pass in stride and tucking an effort into the corner to seal Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy.

