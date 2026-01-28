Goal.com
Real Madrid player ratings vs Benfica: Shambolic Blancos beaten despite Kylian Mbappe brace as Spanish giants forced into Champions League play-off round

An improbable Anatoliy Trubin header in second half stoppage time capped off a remarkable 4-2 win for Benfica over a listless Real Madrid. Los Blancos had no answers for the Portuguese side, and were thoroughly beaten on the road. Alvaro Arbeloa's side will now face a tight two-leg playoff to secure a Champions League quarter final spot.

Madrid never truly had control in the first half. Alavaro Arbeloa's men struggled back to front, while Benfica, managed by former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, were happy to hit on the break. Still, Los Blancos took a richly undeserved lead, as Kylian Mbappe headed home with his first real touch. 

Yet Benfica fought back. They made it 1-1 after 36 minutes when Andreas Schjelderup completed a sweeping counterattack with a tidy header that crept through Thibaut Courtois' open legs. Their second came from the spot on the stroke of half time. Aurelien Tchouameni shoved his man inside the box, the referee awarded a penalty. Vangelis Pavlidis side-footed down the middle. 

Things got worse in the second half. Benfica made it three with another simple counterattack. Schjelderup found space on the left, cut inside Raul Asencio, and tucked a shot in at the near post. But Madrid made it interesting when Mbappe pulled one back off an Arda Guler cross. And there was, indeed, late magic. 

But it didn't come from those in Madrid shirts. Instead, deep into stoppage time, with Benfica needing a goal to advance, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin nodded home from a free kick, capping off a remarkable evening. His team scraped into the play-offs. Madrid, meanwhile, will face the indignity of a two-leg knockout to stay alive. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio La Luz...

  • Thibaut Courtois 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (5/10):

    Made a few nice saves. Nutmegged on the first goal, dove the wrong way on the second, and could do nothing about the third. 

    Federico Valverde (5/10):

    Constantly caught out on the right, and left Asencio all alone far too often. 

    Raul Asencio (4/10):

    Absolutely rinsed in the run-up to Benfica's equaliser. Picked up a silly second yellow in stoppage time. Assisted Mbappe's opener, though. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    Did a lot of covering for Carreras, which isn't really his forte. Unfairly subbed. 

    Alvaro Carreras (5/10):

    Lacked positional discipline in the first half, when Benfica constantly attacked down his side of the pitch. 

  • Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Gave away a penalty with a silly shove and could have moved the ball quicker. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Lost the ball a few times, and pushed around far too easily in the midfield. Looked much better on the right. 

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Ran his socks off and got stuck in. Wasn't afforded too many attacking opportunities. 

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Franco Mastantuono (5/10):

    Held width, which was useful. But he could have been a little cleaner on the ball.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Took his header well, went down with an injury scare soon after. Added another to give Madrid hope - but nothing came of it. 

    Vinicius Jr (5/10):

    Pretty anonymous in the first half. Offered a bit more quality in the second but was constantly doubled, and never passed.

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Brought on to play centre-mid, and gave Los Blancos a bit more bite. 

    Rodrygo (4/10):

    Didn't make much of an impact off the right. Sent off for dissent in second half stoppage time. 

    David Alaba (6/10):

    A good shift at centre-back. 

    Jorge Cestero (6/10):

    Another bright cameo for the academy kid.

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (4/10):

    Went with a full strength lineup - which was something of a surprise in the circumstances. And it didn't work, as Madrid were remarkably frail, and deserved to lose. 

