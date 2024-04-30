Real Madrid player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Vinicius Jr loves the Champions League! Brazilian brilliant on big occasion yet again as Jude Bellingham bottled up in Bavaria

When Jude Bellingham went quiet, Vinicius Jr shone brightly. The Real Madrid winger scored twice to make up for a poor showing from his fellow forward, helping Los Blancos fight back to a 2-2 Champions League first-leg draw with Bayern Munich.
Madrid weren't really in the game when they took the lead midway through the first half, as Toni Kroos made the goal, his defence-splitting pass falling to the feet of Vinicius, who finished first time past a sprawling Manuel Neuer. Kroos almost added a second after half-time, too, but Neuer kept his fine curling effort.
But Bayern fought back, and Leroy Sane equalised, lashing home at the near post, before Harry Kane gave them a lead, converting from the penalty spot after Jamal Musiala was tripped in the box.
Vinicius had an answer, though, scoring a penalty of his own after his neat footwork led to Kim Min-jae bringing down Rodrygo. Madrid were far from their electric best, but once again found a way in the Champions League, and they will feel that everything is poised perfectly for a second-leg result.
