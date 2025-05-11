Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick heroics go to waste as Jude Bellingham is bypassed in costly Clasico defeat

Carlo Ancelotti's side were thoroughly outclassed at Montjuic as defeat left their La Liga defence in tatters

Real Madrid endured a defensive nightmare while Jude Bellingham went missing in the most chaotic of Clasicos as Los Blancos were defeated 4-3 in a game that effectively handed arch-rivals Barcelona the Liga title.

Despite the apparent closeness of the scoreline, Carlo Ancelotti's side were never truly in it - despite a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick - as they were out-passed, outplayed, and outclassed by a rampant Barca side that did everything to show why they deserve to win the league.

Everything looked good for Madrid early on, as inside the first five minutes Kylian Mbappe burst behind Barca's high line and rounded Wojciech Szczesny before having his legs clipped, which allowed the France captain to convert the ensuing penalty with ease. He made it two soon after, too, with another direct run and clinical finish.

Article continues below

But Madrid never looked truly in control, and Barca woke up. Their first goal came via some poor defending as Eric Garcia ghosted in front of a stranded Raul Asencio to nod home. Lamine Yamal provided the second, finishing a wonderfully constructed move with a calm stroke into the bottom corner. Raphinha then had his say, scoring twice in 10 minutes to give Barca daylight heading into having turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

But Madrid stuck around as a more resolute defensive showing in the second half afforded them space going the other way. Vinicius Jr and Mbappe combined for their third, the latter handed an easy tap-in after some shoddy Barca defending. The home side then thought they had a penalty that might have put the game to bed, but Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have not handled the ball after a lengthy VAR review.

Madrid had a duo of final chances, but couldn't convert, with debutant Victor Munoz smashing wide when offered a clear opportunity to level the game. Los Blancos wouldn't have deserved a draw, though. They were too loose, too open, and thoroughly outplayed. As such, the title race is all-but over.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from The Olympic Stadium...