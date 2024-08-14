Real Madrid player ratings vs Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe was born to be a Galactico! Fearsome new-look Los Blancos attack secures first silverware of the season in UEFA Super Cup

The former Paris Saint-Germain man enjoyed a dream first start for his new club, while Jude Bellingham starred in a comfortable win

The Kylian Mbappe era is here, and everyone else should be very afraid. Real Madrid's new signing got off to a perfect start in white, grabbing a debut goal as Los Blancos beat Europa League winners Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on Wednesday night.

But he wasn't alone. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo hummed along before coming alive in the second half, carrying Madrid to what was eventually a comfortable win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side struggled to create for most of the first half, a the Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo triumvirate failed to gel. The latter came closest shortly before half-time, smashing an effort off the bar.

Thibaut Courtois kept Real in it after the break with a diving stop, and Vinicius blew the game open just before the hour mark, dancing down the wing before cutting the ball back to Federico Valverde - who finished into an empty net. Mbappe added a second nine minutes later, smashing Bellingham's feed into the top corner.

And that was all Los Blancos needed. Vinicius and Mbappe continued to ask questions, but a third goal never came. Still, Madrid were entirely in control. The ominous part? They will only get better.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from National Stadium Warsaw...