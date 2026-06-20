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Real Madrid speak out on Michael Olise interest amid reports of huge bid for Bayern Munich star
Real Madrid issue firm denial over Olise
In a move rarely seen during the frantic summer transfer window, Real Madrid have categorically denied that they are pursuing a deal for Olise. The Frenchman has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga, sparking suggestions that Florentino Perez was ready to add another "Galactico" to an already star-studded frontline in the Spanish capital. Olise enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Bayern Munich, racking up 52 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and providing an incredible 31 assists.
However, the Spanish giants have made it clear that no negotiations have taken place behind the scenes. The club issued a formal response to distance themselves from the gossip, insisting that they have not approached the player’s camp or the German side regarding a potential transfer this summer.
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Official club statement on Bayern Munich star
The hierarchy at the Bernabeu released a detailed statement to clarify their position, stating: "In response to reports published by various media outlets regarding an alleged interest from our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C.F. wishes to state that it has had no direct or indirect contact with the player in question, his representatives, or any individuals connected to him."
During the club's presidential election campaign, Perez denied that Olise was a target when he revealed plans for a €150 million bid, which the club later clarified had been intended for Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez. By going public, Real Madrid hope to end the cycle of stories that have dominated the sports pages across Europe over the last several days, ensuring their focus remains on current squad preparations.
Maintaining the bond with Bayern Munich
Beyond the denial of interest in Olise, Real Madrid were keen to emphasise the historical professional bond they share with the Bavarian giants. The two clubs have a long-standing tradition of dealing with one another in a professional manner, and Madrid were quick to point out that they would never attempt to bypass official channels when inquiring about a player. While Madrid generally remain tight-lipped on transfers, they have occasionally released statements denying reports of contact with players at other clubs, such as with Kylian Mbappe in 2023, a year before his high-profile switch to the Bernabeu.
"Real Madrid would also like to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich, with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, cooperation and admiration, and regrets the circulation of speculation that does not reflect reality," the club added.
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Institutional loyalty at the forefront
The statement concluded by reinforcing the protocol that governs how the two European powerhouses conduct their business. Madrid stressed that "Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect. This is reflected, among other things, in the shared belief that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club should first be discussed between the clubs themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed relations between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid."
While Olise remains one of the most coveted young talents in world football, it appears his immediate future lies in Munich rather than Madrid. This comes at a time when Madrid have already made official the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konaté this week, while Pérez also promised the signing of Denzel Dumfries during his election campaign.