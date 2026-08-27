New Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella opened up about his physical condition after an emotional debut at the Santiago Bernabeu

Despite the positive result, questions remain regarding Cucurella's physical readiness, as the defender has not started either of Madrid's opening two fixtures of the new campaign. The Spaniard was candid about his current state, acknowledging that a disrupted pre-season has left him playing catch-up in terms of match sharpness. He emphasized that the process of returning to his peak physical level is ongoing and requires patience from both the player and the supporters.

"Step by step. It’s clear that we didn’t have much of a preseason, but little by little, I’m feeling better. We’re doing a great job. The season is long, and the coach knows how to manage the team very well. That’s one of his strengths," he explained on the club's official site.