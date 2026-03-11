Pep Guardiola's Manchester City fell to Real Madrid. The Blancos won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 3-0, and without Kylian Mbappé and with Vinicius Junior missing a penalty, it was Federico Valverde who stepped up as the striker: a hat-trick for the Uruguayan midfielder, the first player to score three goals in a Champions League match in Real Madrid's history. On the other side, Erling Haaland was missing, having not scored for a month and not playing one of his best games tonight: 10 touches in 82 minutes until he was substituted, and only 3 passes made.
Real Madrid-Manchester City, Haaland's horror stats: "It's impressive to see someone like him like that, his teammates closed down the space around him."
ZOLA AND MARSCHISIO'S ANALYSIS OF HAALAND'S MATCH
"You know when you're in the wrong place at the wrong time?!" That's how Claudio Marchisio described Erling Haaland's performance at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the round of 16 between Real Madrid and Manchester City: "We should also mention that he didn't get many playable balls," Marchisio continued in his analysis for Prime Video, "but it's striking to see a player like him never really pose a threat.". Gianfranco Zola went against the grain, saying that the team was to blame: "It's not easy to play in those conditions and always have three or four opponents around you; what's more, it was often his own teammates who closed down the space. It was City as a whole that failed to create superiority, and in those conditions it's difficult for anyone to play."