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Real Madrid monitoring Manchester City upheaval as Florentino Perez could revive interest in Erling Haaland and other City stars
Champions League giants on alert for Haaland
The football world has been rocked by reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges brought against them by the Premier League. According to SPORT, Real Madrid are once again being linked with a move for Erling Haaland, a player who has long been admired by the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu.
While the Norwegian striker is currently tied down to a long-term contract at the Etihad, the uncertainty surrounding City's future status in the top flight has led to intense speculation. Real Madrid previously pursued the forward before his switch to England in 2022, and the current "earthquake" at City could reignite that interest if the club is forced to balance its books or shed high-earning assets.
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Real Madrid face Haaland dilemma
However, securing Haaland’s signature remains a complex puzzle for Los Blancos despite the potential opportunity. The current attacking department in Madrid is already stacked, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and the consistent excellence of Vinicius Junior.
Furthermore, the club recently invested heavily in the squad, and the signing of Diomande for €125m has already tightened the available space in the roster. With young talents like Endrick and Espi also vying for minutes, Florentino Perez would need to perform a significant administrative miracle to fit the prolific Norwegian into Jose Mourinho's plans, especially as the player reportedly has no specific exit clauses related to relegation scenarios.
Targeting the creative gems in Manchester
Beyond the obvious allure of Haaland, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Rayan Cherki, a player who has surfaced on their radar multiple times in the past. Cherki is widely regarded as one of the most unique creative talents in European football, possessing the flair and technical ability that typically attracts the attention of the Bernabeu scouts.
However, the Frenchman faces a similar hurdle to Haaland; Madrid's midfield and creative ranks are already brimming with quality, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz. If a crisis at City leads to a squad overhaul, Madrid might be tempted to move, but they would first need to clear space in a team that already boasts significant depth in the attacking third.
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Real Madrid still eye Gvardiol
Defensive reinforcements are also a consideration for the Spanish gaint, with Josko Gvardiol identified as a long-term target. The Croatian international was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital during the most recent summer transfer window, but he ultimately opted to commit his future to the Citizens by signing a massive contract extension with City running until 2031.
Real Madrid have struggled for consistency and reliability in the center-back position this season due to various injuries, making a player of Gvardiol's caliber an attractive prospect. While his new deal makes a transfer difficult, a severe sanction that compromises City’s long-term project could change the landscape of the market entirely.
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