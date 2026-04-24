Florentino Perez ready to make unpopular Alvaro Arbeloa decision amid Real Madrid’s links to Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Didier Deschamps

While Arbeloa has reduced internal politics and holds a contract until 2027, the president’s conviction that a world-class successor is required has created a rift within the administration. Several board members argue that the 43-year-old deserves a full pre-season to implement his long-term vision and rebuild the squad.

Addressing the current tension and the president's isolated stance, journalist Jorge C Picon wrote on X: “There are some members of the board or people close to it who would like Arbeloa to stay in the position. The problem for the coach is that right now Florentino Pérez is the one who most clearly understands that a change in the position is necessary.”